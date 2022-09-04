Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $97.43

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after buying an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 432,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.1 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.