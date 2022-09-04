Brokerages Set Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT at $10.04

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUCD stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $76.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

