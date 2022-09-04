Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target at $7.86

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.0022 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

