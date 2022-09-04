Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $470.55

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $470.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $363.67 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,156 shares of company stock worth $4,618,576 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $680,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,380,000 after acquiring an additional 79,289 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 906.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

