Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Target Price at $13.80

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNCRY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.50 ($12.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

