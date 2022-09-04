Bunicorn Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $80,788.00 and approximately $425.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789986 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00836953 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015649 BTC.
Bunicorn Coin Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.