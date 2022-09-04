Bunicorn Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $80,788.00 and approximately $425.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00836953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015649 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

