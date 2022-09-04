Burger Swap Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $15.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

