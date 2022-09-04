Burp Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $226,279.25 (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Burp has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Burp has a total market capitalization of $226,279.25 and approximately $98,083.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022159 BTC.

Burp Profile

BURP is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.