Busy DAO (BUSY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $160,151.70

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $160,151.70 and approximately $54,547.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Busy DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Busy DAO has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Busy DAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Busy DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Busy DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.