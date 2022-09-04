BUX Token Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (BUX)

BUX Token (BUX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One BUX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BUX Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. BUX Token has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $146,625.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BUX Token

BUX Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BUX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

