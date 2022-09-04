Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and $1.55 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00299977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002461 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,767,071,662 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

