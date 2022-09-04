C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AI. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of AI stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 1.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

