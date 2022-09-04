C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

NYSE:AI opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $44,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

