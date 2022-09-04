C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at UBS Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in C3.ai by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

