Cake Monster Price Reaches $0.0009 (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Cake Monster has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $18,386.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cake Monster has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Cake Monster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Cake Monster Profile

Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,295,674,008 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.

Buying and Selling Cake Monster

