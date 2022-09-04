Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,091 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after acquiring an additional 461,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,425,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $218.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.23. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

