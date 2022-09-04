Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,273 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,609,175.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 433,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 349,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 256,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 388.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $153.04.

