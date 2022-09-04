Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,376 ($16.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4,744.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,267.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,263.91. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($25.37).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.