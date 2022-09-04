Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.20.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.14. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.