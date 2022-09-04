Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.33

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as high as C$5.46. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$5.36, with a volume of 12,981 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
