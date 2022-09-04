Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.
Forma Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $956.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forma Therapeutics
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.