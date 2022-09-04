Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $956.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

