Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

