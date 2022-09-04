Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

