Capital Analysts LLC Has $241,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

AMP opened at $268.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

