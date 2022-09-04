Capital Analysts LLC Has $79,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $118.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.02 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.