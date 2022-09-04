Capital Analysts LLC Has $81,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

CARR stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

