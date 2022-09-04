Capital Analysts LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.