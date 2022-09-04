Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.62.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.