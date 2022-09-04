Capital Analysts LLC Sells 124 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $200.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.71. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

