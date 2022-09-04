Capital Analysts LLC Sells 218 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 36,748.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 167,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

