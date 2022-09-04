Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

