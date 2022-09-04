Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 29,483 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GFL Environmental by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after buying an additional 958,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GFL Environmental by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $28.70 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

