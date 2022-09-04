Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $704,000 Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,367 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 209,964 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $46.21 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zai Lab Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

