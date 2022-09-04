Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $757,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 108.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.