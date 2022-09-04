Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $981,000 in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after buying an additional 1,844,442 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 881,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 587,600 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $8,093,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACM Research Price Performance

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,235.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.