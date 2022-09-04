Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 33,605 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,605 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

