Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $863,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.