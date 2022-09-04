Cappasity Achieves Market Cap of $332,325.99 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $332,325.99 and $220,674.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,899.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.