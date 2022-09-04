Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.39

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.39 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 237.40 ($2.87). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.84), with a volume of 510,147 shares changing hands.

CNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.29 ($2.77).

The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of £740.42 million and a PE ratio of 158.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.39.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

