Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $972.62 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and approximately $972.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00095899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00032685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00258701 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021453 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

