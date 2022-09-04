Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE CRDL opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$6.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.