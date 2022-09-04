CargoX (CXO) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CXO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $36.33 million and $941.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

