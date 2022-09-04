Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

