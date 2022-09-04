Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

