Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.58 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,537,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

