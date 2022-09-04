Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

