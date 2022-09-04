CBC.network Hits One Day Volume of $84,762.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. CBC.network has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $84,762.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

