CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading 1.6% Higher

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.00. 219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCDBF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on CCL Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

