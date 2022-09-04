Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $395.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $19.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.14%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin purchased 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,767. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin purchased 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,767. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $28,701,069.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

