CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. CELEBPLUS has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CELEBPLUS coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022260 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Coin Profile

CELEB is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CELEBPLUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

